Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $614.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $119,000. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

