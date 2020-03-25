Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $614.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $119,000. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Littelfuse Upgraded at BidaskClub
Littelfuse Upgraded at BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Malibu Boats Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Malibu Boats Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Lancaster Colony Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Lancaster Colony Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Main Street Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Main Street Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Lonestar Resources US Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Lonestar Resources US Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report