Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after buying an additional 1,017,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.