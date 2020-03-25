Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

