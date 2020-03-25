EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

NYSE:EPR opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

