Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $464.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 79,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

