American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,636,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the airline’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

