Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

