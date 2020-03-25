CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $515.92 million, a P/E ratio of 160.57, a P/E/G ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.28. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

