Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,375 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

