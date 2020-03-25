Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of BKCC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at $734,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

