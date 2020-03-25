BidaskClub Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Strong-Buy

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of -0.36. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

