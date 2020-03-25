Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

ATRA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

