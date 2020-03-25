Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

ATRA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: Bar Chart

Analyst Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Littelfuse Upgraded at BidaskClub
Littelfuse Upgraded at BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Malibu Boats Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Malibu Boats Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Lancaster Colony Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Lancaster Colony Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Main Street Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Main Street Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Lonestar Resources US Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Lonestar Resources US Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report