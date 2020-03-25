TPG Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $873.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
