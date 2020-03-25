TPG Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $873.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

