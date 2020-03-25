Reviewing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SciPlay and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SciPlay and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 78.40%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 2.30 $32.40 million $1.53 5.55 Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.22 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

SciPlay beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

