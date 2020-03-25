Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Trading Up 16%

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.60, approximately 1,803,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,712,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

