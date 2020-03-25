Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 15.9%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) traded up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01, 1,312,509 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,049,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,021 shares of company stock worth $8,458,346. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $801,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

