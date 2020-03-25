Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Trading 15.9% Higher

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) traded up 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $38.35, 6,044,152 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 2,118,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

