Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) shares rose 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.37, approximately 897,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,526,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

