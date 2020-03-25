Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Trading 15.9% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) traded up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.67, 789,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,203,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

