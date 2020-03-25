Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 15.9%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) was up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, approximately 505,321 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 296,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOMA shares. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.