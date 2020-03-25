Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 15.9%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) was up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, approximately 505,321 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 296,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOMA shares. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
