Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Trading Up 16%

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $51.50, approximately 244,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 91,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.