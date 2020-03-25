Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Stock Price Up 16%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares rose 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 285,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 264,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

SWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

