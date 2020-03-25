Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading Up 16%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price was up 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 121,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 150,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 645,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 224,721 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

