Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Up 16%

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shot up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.35, 44,378,380 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 28,202,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 33,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

