Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Shares Up 16.1%

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.77, 136,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 106,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. Ardagh Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 170,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

