iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Up 16.1%

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.72, 3,801,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,217,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,570,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $520,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.