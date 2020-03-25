Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Up 16.1%

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.10, 110,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 30,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Get Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld acquired 26,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,303.00. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.