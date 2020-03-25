Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares rose 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 168,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 155,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $69.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare during the third quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

