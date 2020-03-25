MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Up 16.1%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s share price shot up 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.52 and last traded at $326.72, 542,967 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 334,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CNB Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

