Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) rose 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.80 and last traded at $99.78, approximately 5,222,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 1,923,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $4,252,104. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.