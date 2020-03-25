Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Up 16.2%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) shot up 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.51, 243,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 68,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

