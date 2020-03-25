Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading 16.2% Higher

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price traded up 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.17 and last traded at $162.49, 485,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 395,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $161,945.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,372.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 221,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,424,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

