National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Trading Up 16.2%

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price was up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $42.80, approximately 597,796 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 347,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 120,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

