First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) rose 16.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.67, approximately 267,306 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 142,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 257.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 82,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 121.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 260,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

