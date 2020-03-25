Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)’s share price rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $87.50, approximately 1,145,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 638,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

AXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2,201.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

