Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) rose 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.03, approximately 147,464,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 76,579,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

