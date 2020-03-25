Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 16.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57, 1,139,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,348,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

