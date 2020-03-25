Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Up 16.3%

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.55, 198,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 58,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

