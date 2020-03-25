Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Up 16.3%

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.55, 198,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 58,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
