BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) rose 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.25, approximately 381,621 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 337,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

