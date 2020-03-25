Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Trading Up 16.5%

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s stock price was up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34, approximately 607,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 516,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

