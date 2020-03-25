Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)’s stock price rose 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.25, approximately 4,779,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,788,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

