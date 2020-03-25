Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading 16.5% Higher

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s share price traded up 16.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $271.29 and last traded at $269.31, 298,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 297,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.52 and a 200 day moving average of $352.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total value of $1,479,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

