Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Up 16.5%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.29, 3,867,417 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,839,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

