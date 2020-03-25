Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Trading Up 16.3%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares were up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.83, approximately 6,448,388 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,101,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. State Street Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

