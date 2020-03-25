Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Abercrombie & Fitch Call Options (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 37,427 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average volume of 5,271 call options.

NYSE ANF opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $545.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

