Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were up 16.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.21, approximately 3,034,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 1,067,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $456.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.