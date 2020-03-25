Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 16.6%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shot up 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.30, 1,932,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,299,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $65,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $82,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and sold 22,306 shares valued at $447,837. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

