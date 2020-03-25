Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)’s share price rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.60, approximately 374,963 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 70,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

