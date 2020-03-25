DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Stock Price Up 16.3%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) rose 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $9.18, approximately 1,940,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 743,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
