WEX (NYSE:WEX) Trading 16.5% Higher

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $96.93, 1,314,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 619,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in WEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in WEX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in WEX by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

