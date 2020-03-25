WEX (NYSE:WEX) Trading 16.5% Higher

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $96.93, 1,314,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 619,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in WEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in WEX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in WEX by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
